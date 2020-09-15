All Times Central
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Home team listed last
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104

Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101

Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106

Miami 4, Indiana 0

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101

Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100

Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115

Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87

Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88

Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122

L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2

Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97

Denver 4, Utah 3

Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105

Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87

Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107

Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Denver 80, Utah 78

Houston 3, Oklahoma City 3

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80

Monday, Aug. 31: Oklahoma City 104, Houston 100

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Houston 104, Oklahoma City 102

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1

Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99

Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103

Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93

Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT

Friday, Sept. 11: Boston 92, Toronto 87

Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1

Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109

Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102

Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100

Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96

L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 3

Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107

Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85

Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105

Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Boston vs. Miami

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami vs. Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD

x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD

Western Conference
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Teams/Dates & Times TBD

