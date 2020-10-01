All Times Central
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
xif necessary
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Monday, Aug. 17

Denver 135, Utah 125, OT

Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110

Boston 109, Philadelphia 101

L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Orlando 122, Milwaukee 110

Miami 113, Indiana 101

Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108

Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

Utah 124, Denver 105

Boston 128, Philadelphia 101

Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114

Thursday, Aug. 20

Miami 109, Indiana 100

Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98

Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

L.A. Lakers 111, Portland 88

Friday, Aug. 21

Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Utah 124, Denver 87

Boston 102, Philadelphia 94

L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122

Saturday, Aug. 22

Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107

Miami 124, Indiana 115

Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT

L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108

Sunday, Aug. 23

Boston 110, Philadelphia 106

Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT

Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122

Utah 129, Denver 127

Monday, Aug. 24

Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106

Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114

Miami 99, Indiana 87

L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Denver 117, Utah 107

L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, ppd.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.

L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, ppd.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Denver vs. Utah, ppd.

Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m., ppd.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m., ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104

Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80

L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122

Sunday, Aug. 30

Boston 112, Toronto 94

L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97

Denver 119, Utah 107

Monday, Aug. 31

Oklahoma City 104

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Denver 80, Utah 78

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Houston 104, Oklahoma City 102

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Monday, Aug. 31

Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Boston 102, Toronto 99

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Thursday, Sept. 3

Toronto 104, Boston 103

L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Friday, Sept. 4

Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Saturday, Sept. 5

Toronto 100, Boston 93

Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Sunday, Sept. 6

Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109

Monday, Sept. 7

Boston 111, Toronto 89

L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Miami 103, Milwaukee 94

L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT

L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85

Thursday, Sept. 10

L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100

Friday, Sept. 11

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105

Boston 92, Toronto 87

Saturday, Sept. 12

L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96

Sunday, Sept. 13

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89

Thursday, Sept. 17

Miami 106 Boston 101

Friday, Sept. 18

L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114

Saturday, Sept. 19

Boston 117 Miami 106

Sunday, Sept. 20

L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Denver 114, L.A. Lakers 106

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Miami 112, Boston 109

Thursday, Sept. 24

L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108

Friday, Sept. 25

Boston 121, Miami 108

Saturday, Sept. 26

L.A. Lakers 117, Denver 110

Sunday, Sept. 27

Miami 125, Boston 113

NBA FINALS
Sept. 30

L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98, Lakers lead series 1-0

Oct. 2

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Oct. 4

L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6

L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Oct. 9

x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Oct. 11

x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13

x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

