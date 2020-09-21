|All Times Central
|All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|xif necessary
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|Monday, Aug. 31
Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
|Tuesday, Sept. 1
Boston 102, Toronto 99
|Wednesday, Sept. 2
Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
|Thursday, Sept. 3
Toronto 104, Boston 103
L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97
|Friday, Sept. 4
Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97
|Saturday, Sept. 5
Toronto 100, Boston 93
Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101
|Sunday, Sept. 6
Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT
L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109
|Monday, Sept. 7
Boston 111, Toronto 89
L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107
|Tuesday, Sept. 8
Miami 103, Milwaukee 94
L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102
|Wednesday, Sept. 9
Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT
L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85
|Thursday, Sept. 10
L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100
|Friday, Sept. 11
Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105
Boston 92, Toronto 87
|Saturday, Sept. 12
L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96
|Sunday, Sept. 13
Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98
|Tuesday, Sept. 15
Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89
|Thursday, Sept. 17
Miami 106 Boston 101
|Friday, Sept. 18
L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114, Lakers lead series 1-0
|Saturday, Sept. 19
Boston 117 Miami 106, Miami leads series 2-1
|Sunday, Sept. 20
L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103, Lakers leads series 2-0 BD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.