All Times Central
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
xif necessary
 
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Monday, Aug. 31

Miami 115, Milwaukee 104

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Boston 102, Toronto 99

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Miami 116, Milwaukee 114

Thursday, Sept. 3

Toronto 104, Boston 103

L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97

Friday, Sept. 4

Miami 115, Milwaukee 100

Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Saturday, Sept. 5

Toronto 100, Boston 93

Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101

Sunday, Sept. 6

Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT

L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109

Monday, Sept. 7

Boston 111, Toronto 89

L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Miami 103, Milwaukee 94

L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT

L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85

Thursday, Sept. 10

L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100

Friday, Sept. 11

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105

Boston 92, Toronto 87

Saturday, Sept. 12

L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96

Sunday, Sept. 13

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Miami 117, Boston 114, OT

Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89

Thursday, Sept. 17

Miami 106 Boston 101

Friday, Sept. 18

L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114, Lakers lead series 1-0

Saturday, Sept. 19

Boston 117 Miami 106, Miami leads series 2-1

Sunday, Sept. 20

L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103, Lakers leads series 2-0 BD

Tags