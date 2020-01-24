EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Boston
|29
|14
|.674
|½
|Philadelphia
|29
|17
|.630
|2
|Brooklyn
|18
|25
|.419
|11½
|New York
|12
|33
|.267
|18½
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|Orlando
|21
|24
|.467
|10½
|Washington
|15
|29
|.341
|16
|Charlotte
|15
|31
|.326
|17
|Atlanta
|11
|34
|.244
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|6
|.870
|—
|Indiana
|29
|16
|.644
|10½
|Detroit
|17
|28
|.378
|22½
|Chicago
|17
|29
|.370
|23
|Cleveland
|12
|33
|.267
|27½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Houston
|27
|16
|.628
|½
|San Antonio
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|Memphis
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|New Orleans
|17
|28
|.378
|11½
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|Denver
|30
|14
|.682
|1
|Oklahoma City
|26
|19
|.578
|5½
|Portland
|19
|27
|.413
|13
|Minnesota
|15
|29
|.341
|16
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|36
|9
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|31
|14
|.689
|5
|Phoenix
|18
|26
|.409
|17½
|Sacramento
|15
|29
|.341
|20½
|Golden State
|10
|36
|.217
|26½
___
Thursday's Games
Washington 124, Cleveland 112
L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113
Dallas 133, Portland 125
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dallas at Utah, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Boston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 630 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.
