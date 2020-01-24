EASTERN CONFERENCE 

Atlantic Division 

 WLPctGB
Toronto3014.682
Boston2914.674½
Philadelphia2917.6302
Brooklyn1825.41911½
New York1233.26718½

Southeast Division 

 WLPctGB
Miami3113.705
Orlando2124.46710½
Washington1529.34116
Charlotte1531.32617
Atlanta1134.24420½

Central Division 

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee406.870
Indiana2916.64410½
Detroit1728.37822½
Chicago1729.37023
Cleveland1233.26727½

WESTERN CONFERENCE 

Southwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Dallas2816.636
Houston2716.628½
San Antonio2023.465
Memphis2024.4558
New Orleans1728.37811½

Northwest Division 

 WLPctGB
Utah3113.705
Denver3014.6821
Oklahoma City2619.578
Portland1927.41313
Minnesota1529.34116

Pacific Division 

 WLPctGB
L.A. Lakers369.800
L.A. Clippers3114.6895
Phoenix1826.40917½
Sacramento1529.34120½
Golden State1036.21726½

___

Thursday's Games 

Washington 124, Cleveland 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Brooklyn 113

Dallas 133, Portland 125

Friday's Games 

Milwaukee 116, Charlotte 103

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games 

Dallas at Utah, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games 

Houston at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games 

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 630 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

