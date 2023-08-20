On Monday August 14th, 2023, at the regular city council meeting, the City of Fulton entered into a trial with the City of Clinton and the MTA to provide a bus stop located in front of Fulton City Hall.
This Fulton bus stop will be part of the new Lyons Business Park route. It will run Monday through Friday from 8:05 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
The Lyons Business Park route bus will stop at most street intersections if it is safe to drop off or pick up passengers. Just stand on the corner and flag the bus down with your hand as it approaches.
This new route will start/stop on the west side of the Clinton County Court House on North Third Street. The Lyons Business Park route will depart every half hour, at five minutes after the hour and 25 before the hour. The route will travel north on North Third Street to 19th Avenue North and crossover to Fulton City Hall, then back to 19th Avenue North and Third Street, (Clinton County Administration on request), proceed north to Main Avenue, west on Main Avenue to the Bridgeview CMHC Area, MercyOne (13th Avenue North), Springdale Drive and Bluff Boulevard, and back to the Clinton County Court House.
Some key route destinations: Clinton County Courthouse, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, downtown City of Fulton, Clinton County Administration Building, ASAC, Clinton Humane Society, Data Dimensions, the Bridgeview CMHC area, MercyOne (13th Avenue North), and The Lighthouse School.
This is scheduled to begin on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, and will run on a TRIAL basis until Dec. 1, 2023.
The cities of Fulton and Clinton will meet and re-evaluate ridership and operations in the coming weeks. This could be the beginning of a partnership in the Gateway Area that will provide a much-needed service to citizens in all locations (if the need is proven to exist).
