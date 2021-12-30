CLINTON — Mark Collins met Monica Delp about three years ago when he walked into Whimsical Wonders in Clinton’s Lyons District.
Within a couple of years, Collins owned the place.
Collins took a rune reading class and “fell in love with the place,” he said. He became Delp’s apprentice.
MaKena Casey has been interested in flowers as long as she can remember. She wanted to be an herbalist but, instead, studied aerospace engineering in college.
Circumstances forced Casey to leave college about the time Delp opened Whimsical Wonders, Casey said. A friend invited Casey to check it out.
“It kind of just clicked,” Casey said. “I loved the energy of the shop,” she said. “I loved Monica.”
Collins had apprenticed with Delp for about two years when she decided to move to Florida. Delp asked if Collins wanted to buy the shop.
Collins took over the business in November, and Casey came on board when the apothecary part was added, Collins said.
Casey now gets to do what she dreamed of as a child.
The apothecary sells herbs, teas, spices, tonics and bath bombs. “I’m more with the stones and crystals,” said Collins. All he knows about herbalism is what to eat and what not to eat, he said.
Whimsical Wonders doesn’t just sell crystals, stones and spiritual tools, Collins said. It’s a safe place for anyone to gather.
The shop hosts instructors, readers and teachers. A druidic priest visits and teaches classes and performs ceremonies. Collins does rune readings and is a reike healer. Casey is available for tarot and oracle readings, medium appointments and angelic healing.
Renaissance Resale Boutique
Missy Kock worked at a warehouse in Clinton and sold Pure Romance spa products. “I’d done that for years,” she said. “That’s what brought me here to shop.”
The shop is Renaissance Resale Boutique.
Kock sometimes needed formal gowns for events or business attire for conferences. Dress shirts, slacks rather than leggings. “I could always find them here,” said Kock.
One day, Kock saw a post that Renaissance owner Idell Anne Klein was retiring and was looking for someone to take over the business, so Kock made a deal with her.
Kock made a few changes to the consignment shop. “The bright green ceiling is no more,” said Kock. It gave clothes a green hue.”
The new paint makes the room brighter, said Kock. The walls were bright, but now are soft pink and creamy white. “Girl colors,” said Kock. She described the colors as classy and elegant. Very ladylike.
Kock has thought about adding men’s clothes but has decided against it. “There’s something about just us girls being here,” she said.
Men come in for gift certificates, though, Kock said.
Business was slow the first couple of months Kock took over, the new owner said. But lately, things have turned around.
Shoppers in their 20s and 30s are visiting Renaissance now in addition to the older women who frequent the shop, Kock said. “We want it to be a place for all ages.”
Women tell Kock that friends have recommended the shop. And sometimes women come in to visit even if they don’t find anything to buy.
Kock likes to keep the stock rotating so Renaissance always has something new. “Everybody’s looking for something different.” Women who come in for business clothes initially often return for the activewear.
