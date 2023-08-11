LECLAIRE, IOWA. Almost every community across the country has some sort of big summer event that includes carnival rides, great food, live entertainment, parades and fireworks. The cities of LeClaire, Iowa and Port Byron, Illinois are no exception, but these two beautiful towns have a unique 3-day event that is unlike any other festival in the USA. It’s called Tug Fest and it runs August 10-12, 2023. This year’s theme is “Down on the Farm” and the Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is the Future Farmers of America.
Tug Fest hosts live bands, carnival rides, great food, a grand parade, Color Blaze 5K Run/Walk, and the GREATEST fireworks spectacular in the two-state area. What makes Tug Fest truly unique is the fact that it is the only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River.
For the main event, the tug-of-war across the Mississippi River, we have a new development. There will be a barge keeping the rope out of the water to eliminate the current from favoring one side of the river over the other. You’re not going to want to miss this!
On August 12th from 12-3:00pm, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. 11 teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within 3 minutes. The town with the most winning teams takes the coveted Alabaster Eagle trophy and bragging rights for that year.
Tug Fest has been going steady for 36 years with each year’s competition between Iowa and Illinois tuggers getting more intense. This year’s festival kicks off on Thursday, August 10th with Family Night, FREE admission to all, live entertainment by K.Cord and the Other Guys and a Bags Tournament. Friday, August 11th will host our grand parade, fireworks spectacular, and live music performed by Hap Hazard and Lynn Allen. Saturday, August 12th is Tug Day with a children’s tug at 10:30am and the BIG Tug at 12pm followed by awesome live entertainment by Got Your Six and Electric Shock.
Who will take home the trophy this year? Come and join us for a fun filled Tug Fest weekend and find out why we say “It’s all there in LeClaire!”
For more information, to sign up for the Color Blaze 5K, and a complete schedule of events, visit www.tugfest.com
