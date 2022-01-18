DEWITT — At the top of the agenda for the first DeWitt City Council meeting earlier this year was the swearing in of an incumbent member as well as a newcomer.
Dawn Marcus, at-large, and Gerin Goldensoph, 2nd Ward, both took the oath of office at the start of the council’s Jan. 4 meeting. Marcus, who has been on the council since 2010, ran unopposed last fall. Goldensoph ran unopposed for the 2nd Ward seat after it was vacated by Steve Hasenmiller, who is now the city’s mayor.
After congratulations were offered, the council also unanimously passed an amendment to the city’s Urban Renewal Plan, incorporating updates to existing items, several new projects and the addition of property to the urban renewal district, said City Administrator Steve Lindner.
He touched briefly on a few of the highlights, noting the updated plan includes projects that are well established, as well as some that are only in the conceptual stage.
He referred to the addition of the Blue Sun Booch, LLC Development Project at 2210 11th St. to the plan.
“In this case it’s a mixed retail and residential project, and our funding would be just to support the residential,” he said.
An improvement plan at Pheasant Run Improvement could impact the existing 48-unit apartment at 1301 and 1303 14th Street, while a “more speculative” project in the plan is Saber Highlands, a potential housing development.
Approving an amendment each time a new project or change occurs can be expensive, so the city tries to cast a wide net when it does do one.
