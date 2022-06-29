CLINTON — Clinton Community College's Adult Basic Education Department celebrated the 2022 High School Equivalency Program graduation Tuesday in the Clinton Community College Auditorium.
Twenty-nine students completed the program during the 2021-2022 academic year. Of those graduating, 16 participated in the ceremony, with addresses given by two students.
Kip Simpson of Big River Packaging gave the keynote address, sharing words of congratulations and challenging the students to move forward using the momentum of their education. Other platform guests included Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Don Doucette, EICC Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Kristen Raney, EICC Dean of Adult Education Scott Schneider, and CCC Dean of Instruction Amy Madsen-Smith.
“Their paths were varied, but they all put in the work and got it done," said CCC HiSET Lead Teacher Mary Jo Nier. "It was so wonderful to celebrate the hard work and success of these amazing people.”
Since 2003, the Paul B. Sharar Foundation and the Eastern Iowa Community College Board of Trustees have partnered to offer each graduate of the EICC High School Equivalency Program a 3-credit-hour scholarship or the equivalent cost of a program that would lead to immediate employment.
The High School Equivalency Program provides individuals who did not graduate from high school an opportunity to earn their diplomas. To do so, the graduates are required to pass five different state-approved tests in language arts writing, social studies, science, language arts reading and math. Minimum scores are required for each test area as well as an overall minimum average score.
2022 High School Equivalency Program graduates are:
Camanche: Tyler Lovell
Clinton: Grant Blount, Chelsea Cole, Aleah Conely, John Davis, Kendall Dunnam, Azariah Evans, Robin Harlock, Trent Hill, Christopher Hopkins II, Allen Johnson, Nickolaus Lincoln, Cody Parker, Nicole Perez-Lopez, Jonathan Ponce, Rebecca Rector, Corey Sparlin, Jennifer Williamson
DeWitt: Kristina Anderson, Cole Eberhart
Elwood: Abagail Block
Goose Lake: Hannah Manning
Maquoketa: Ariana Payton
Wheatland: Carson Baldwin
Albany, Illinois: Jennifer Harkins, Megan Nivens
Fulton, Illinois: Annika Nance
Savanna, Illinois: Justyn Spencer
Thomson, Illinois: Alexander Gabbard
Enrollment for fall classes is currently underway. For more information about the High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition programs, call Clinton Community College at (563) 244-7001 or visit the website at www.eicc.edu/hiset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.