Dear Friends:
I invite everyone to join us for a week-long celebration of events where each of our Catholic schools is participating in National Catholic Schools Week. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week, “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed”, represents the ways in which Catholic school education can transform our youth.
National Catholic Schools Week provides an exciting opportunity, every year, for teachers, students and administrators to celebrate the things that make their schools great and to have some fun through a variety of activities.
Every child deserves an effective, challenging, and motivating education. As in all schools, rigorous academics reside in our Catholic schools – but the most important lesson we teach is God’s love. Therefore, Faith is at the heart of Catholic education. Catholic schools are faith-based communities where belief in God is part of the everyday environment. It is a blessed privilege to have faith-based conversations that we could not have in other educational settings. Students participate in the sacraments, including regularly scheduled Masses, and prayer that mark the significant moments of the day.
As parents you are more than qualified to make decisions about your child’s education. You know your child better than anyone else – his or her interests, needs, challenges and talents. We invite parents of young children to explore the option of Catholic education. Visit with parents of Catholic school children or Catholic school students about the faith, focus, environment and achievement that their schools offer.
If you have never attended a school Mass, you are invited to attend one and see the children take ownership of their faith by participating as lectors, cantors, and gift bearers. Classrooms take turns in Mass preparation and these individual roles. You are always welcome to stop by any of our schools to tour and visit with the principal and teachers as you discern if Catholic education is in your children’s future. Please inquire about available financial assistance as you make this all-important decision.
There are many people who make Catholic education possible. Our Catholic schools benefit all year long from the religious guidance, prayers, financial support, and sacrifice on the part of parish members, parents and grandparents, faculty and staff, members of the clergy and many community volunteers. On behalf of the 5,000 children we serve in our Catholic schools, thank you for creating a future for the children that is rooted in faith and love.
Enjoy the Catholic Schools week celebration!
Yours sincerely in Christ,
Lee Morrison, Ph.D., Superintendent of Schools, Diocese of Davenport
