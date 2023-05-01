CLINTON — The exteriors of five Clinton businesses undergoing rehabilitation and aesthetic modifications through the Downtown Clinton Alliance’s Facade Improvement Program are beginning to near completion.
Rastrelli’s Restaurant at 238 Main Ave., Elite Graphics at 315 Fifth Ave. South, Dudad’s Hallmark Store at 236 Fifth Ave. South, Up-n-Trending Clinton’s kidz play zone at 232 Fifth Ave. South, and Free Spirit Yoga Fitness at 127 Sixth Ave. South were chosen to be part of the $800,000 total investment in commercial building facade improvements this year.
The City of Clinton was awarded a $400,000 federal Community Development Block Grant administered by the East Central Intergovernmental Association in April 2022, to which the city provided a $200,000 match along with an additional $200,000 match provided by the business owners.
“I had been looking into options to refinish the exterior of the building for a while,” Free Spirit Yoga Fitness owner Kelli Jahn says, “but all options seemed out of reach due to cost. When I heard about the grant, I jumped on the opportunity. It honestly seemed too good to be true at the time.”
Awarded $200,000 as Jahn works to rebrand her 9-year-old business as Free Spirit Wellness in a building that’s more than 100 years old, the funding has allowed the complete tear-off of old exterior material, the replacement of all entry doors, and the replacement of windows with those that are larger. The exterior will be replaced with a multi-layer composite exterior and the brick found underneath the original plaster is being restored. The project is expected to be completed late this month resulting in a building that will ultimately be dark gray with gray brick lining the bottom of the facade.
“The design of the building is beautiful,” Jahn says. “The renovations will not only bring a more aesthetically pleasing experience to the downtown, but make my business look much more approachable. First appearance is everything. I think that this new makeover will invite more people to want to explore what is inside.”
According to Moline, Illinois, structural engineer Willett Hofmann & Associates Inc. in a project update dated May 1, the facade improvement funding has also covered the interior insulation and drywall of Up-n-Trending, bringing the work at this location 90% of the way toward completion, plus two exterior doors yet to be installed.
Rastrelli’s Restaurant is 80% completed, with the replacement of damaged bricks and tuckpointing finished, leaving the repair of stone panels remaining.
Elite Graphics, at 70% completed, has undergone the same, yet needs exterior metal panels, brick painting, and storefront framing.
Dudad’s Hallmark Store is 50% completed, having undergone the demolition and reframing of its west side, and the removal of paint from brick. The removal and replacement of damaged wood on the east side of the store, storefront framing, engineered wood panels and trim, aluminum canopies, the adhered masonry veneer and exterior painting remain to be done.
City Administrator Matt Brooke applauds the business owners for updating the designs of their facades and following through on seeing their visions come to fruition.
“The more buildings that can be brought back,” he says, “the more energy produced in the downtown, which [I] love seeing more businesses arrive and attract more folks to come shop, hang out, and enjoy themselves.”
