FULTON, Ill. — The Jan. 29 Wild Winter Wednesdays at the Windmill Cultural Center program will be presented by Matt Vegh, a representative of Pangaea International Academy.
Students from China live on the academy’s campus and attend Clinton High School. He is Master of Arts, overseeing the Confucius International Education Group’s Six Arts Program and has won three Golden Panda International Design Excellence Awards sponsored by iF Germany, one of the world’s premier design organizations.
The public is invited to gather at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill flour treats. The program begins at 9:20 a.m. The building is accessible to people with disabilities and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp.
Vegh is a Canadian AI and abstract artist, born and raised in the small southwestern Ontario town of Ingersoll. He made his way to the other side of the world to become a long-term resident and the very first foreigner in history to obtain a Chinese green card in the city of Chengdu.
He has lived in Chengdu, China for 19 years and was the founding foreign editor of the Chengdu Daily English newspaper in 2001, which is now known as the GoChengdu.cn government news web portal.
His research into the ancient Shu Kingdom, San Xing Dui and Jinsha has been the subject of three international documentary films and his own story of San Xing Dui, Jinsha and the Shu Kingdom was optioned by China Film Group for a movie trilogy and made the cover of the Hollywood Reporter Magazine at the Cannes Film Festival.
He began painting in the summer of 2015, at the time to encourage and provide an example to his older son Nathaniel, who was studying under a generational disciple of the great Chinese painter Xu Bei Hong.
Vegh’s work is sold in Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Canada, France, the United States and the UK. In 2017, he was recognized as one of the Top 100 contemporary artists in China by the curator of Art Canton, which is one of China’s most prestigious international art fairs.
His work is completely unique to the art world and perhaps the first new “House” or style of painting this century, having invented a multi-layer inkwash paper transfer and adhesion process in his Chengdu Studio.
The bulk of his work is done with the palette knife. He has never studied art, but instead credits his ability to the construction trades he learned as a young man back in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Vegh has held numerous international exhibitions, including his Hidden Gem Solo show at the Chengdu IFS Garden Gallery and was invited by Chinese Master painter He Gong (one of several Chinese painters to collect Vegh’s work) to mentor Masters and Ph.D students at Sichuan University.
WWW@WCC programs are held on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. from December to the end of March. Programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call (815) 589-3671. If Riverbend schools are closed due to weather then the WWW program will be cancelled.
