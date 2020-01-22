Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
Jan. 9
• Ashley R. Johnson, of Clinton, was legally parked in a designated parking space at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St. Johnson proceeded to back up southbound. A pedestrian was walking toward the main door of Kwik Star and walked behind the vehicle. Johnson, while backing up, struck the pedestrian, causing minor injuries, according to a police report. The pedestrian complained of head and knee pain. Clinton fire personnel evaluated the pedestrian’s injuries. The pedestrian denied further medical treatment from Clinton Fire Department personnel and entered her vehicle and departed from the scene. Clinton Fire Department personnel said the pedestrian suffered a minor abrasion to her knee and minor swelling to her head.
Jan. 22
• Charles E. Skinner, of Calamus, was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance. Skinner was traveling west in the left lane of Lincoln Way approaching the intersection at South 25th Street. Kaylie L. Wilhelm, of Wheatland, was in the left lane of westbound Lincoln Way stopped at a red light at the South 25th Street intersection. Skinner failed to maintain a safe stopping distance and collided with the rear of Wilhelm’s vehicle, according to a police report. Skinner admitted to hitting Wilhelm’s vehicle at the red light. Skinner had a laceration on his forehead that was checked by EMS but he was not transported. Wilhelm and the passengers in Wilhelm’s vehicle had no injury complaints. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.