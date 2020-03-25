Any criminal charges are only an accusation and the accused is presumed innocent unless convicted in a court of law.
March 9
• Leo R. Smith, of Manchester, was traveling north on South Riverview Drive, attempting to slow down and park behind a 2016 Ford Expedition. The Ford was legally parked on the east side of the roadway and was out of traffic. Smith said he attempted to brake and stop but the brakes did not work properly. The vehicle did not stop, according to a police report. A woman was retrieving items from the rear of the vehicle. Smith's vehicle struck the woman, who became trapped between the vehicles. Smith was able to reverse. The woman fell to the ground and was no longer trapped. The injured person was treated by the Clinton Fire Department for apparent major leg injuries. Smith complained of pain in his left quad and was evaluated by the Clinton Fire Department. Smith refused medical treatment. Both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene.
March 10
• Bruce A. Lutz, of Clinton, was traveling east through the intersection at Second Avenue South and Fourth Street. Michael R. Vonderohe, of Clinton, was traveling south through the same intersection. Lutz struck the passenger side rear of Vonderohe's vehicle, causing it to spin around and face north. Lutz and Vanderohe both claimed they had the green light when entering the intersection, according to a police report. There were no independent witnesses. The backseat passenger in Vanderohe's vehicle had a laceration on her head as a result of the collision. They were transported to MercyOne by the Clinton Fire Department for medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.
March 11
• Burton A. Melvin, of Clinton, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Melvin was southbound on North Third Street in the outside traffic lane. Melvin ran a red light at the intersection of 19th Avenue North and collided with the rear driver's side quarter panel of a vehicle driven by Cody L. Rose, of Fulton, Illinois, according to a police report. Rose was eastbound on 19th Avenue North. Melvin said he ran the red light because he was not paying attention and was distracted looking at another vehicle, according to the report. Rose complained of neck pain. She said a family member would take her to the hospital.
March 15
• Jessica S. Kane, of Clinton, was cited for failure to prove security against liability, operating a motor vehicle with no driver's license and failure to yield to vehicle on right. Michael J. Stansbarger, of Clinton, was cited for failure to prove security against liability. Kane was traveling north on South Seventh Street. She stopped at a stop sign on South Seventh Street. She then proceeded through the intersection, making contact with a vehicle driven by Stansbarger. Stansbarger was traveling west on Fifth Avenue South. Stansbarger did not have a stop sign. Kane said she did not see Stansbarger when she pulled into the intersection, according to an accident report.
