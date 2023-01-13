Compiled from Clinton County Sheriff's Office accident reports.
JAN. 5
• Katrina M. Hamilton, 35, of Lowden, was driving a passenger van when she hit a deer on U.S. 30 west of 154th Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. No citations were issued.
• Christopher R. Crandall, 46, of Solon, sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his vehicle in the 1600 block of U.S. 30 at 8:16 a.m. According to an accident report, Crandall was westbound on U.S. 30 when his pickup hit a slippery spot and the rear end of the truck spun out. The truck entered the south ditch and struck a power pole head on. His vehicle came to rest facing north in the south ditch and had sustained heavy front-end damage. He was was transported by DeWitt ambulance to Genesis East Davenport for treatment of possible injuries.
JAN. 8
• No citations were issued after a one-vehicle crash at 6:40 a.m. Jan. 8 on Iowa 136 east of 350th Avenue. According to an accident report, Abby K. Tarr, 43, of Clinton was westbound in the 3500 block of Iowa 136 when she lost control of her car, due to road conditions, while negotiating a curve. The car turned sideways and the entered the south ditch, coming to rest after striking a tree. Tarr was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.