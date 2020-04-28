DEWITT — Beginning May 4, a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, will examine all aspects of the DeWitt Police Department's policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services, DeWitt Police Chief David Porter has announced.
Verification by the team that the DeWitt Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of public safety excellence, Porter said.
As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer public comments at a public information session at 7 p.m. May 4.
The session will be conducted in conjunction with the regularly scheduled DeWitt City Council Meeting, which will be conducted using ZOOM. Information on how to access the meeting via ZOOM can be obtained by contacting DeWitt City Hall at (563) 659-3811
