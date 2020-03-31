CLINTON – Additional cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Clinton County.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, two are in the age range of 41-60 and one is in the age range of 61-80. Two are self-isolating at home. One of the new cases in the age range of 41-60 is hospitalized. Tuesday’s announcement brings the number of cases to six.
Michele Cullen, Clinton County Public Health Manager, said while the additional Clinton County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, other individuals have tested positive at Clinton County health facilities who are not Clinton County residents.
Clinton County residents are reminded to continue to practice prevention. Prevention actions include:
• washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
• covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• staying home when ill.
Residents are also reminded if they have questions about COVID-19 they should call 2-1-1. That phone number was established by the IDPH to answer questions concerning COVID-19.
As COVID-19 illness becomes more widespread in the community, the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency will not be issuing press releases to announce new positive cases in Clinton County. It is anticipated that the Iowa Governor’s Office and IDPH will continue to report positive cases by county at this link: https://idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health- issues/novel-coronavirus
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage coronavirus.iowa.gov/ or https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.