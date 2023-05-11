Brenda Ernzen, of Park View (left) and Mary Malcom, of DeWitt, are the new co-managers of the DeWitt Farmers Market. The market season kicks off May 18, and runs every Thursday through Oct. 26, at Fifth Avenue and 10th Street at Lincoln Park in DeWitt. Ernzen and Malcom have added some fun features and activities in hopes of drawing more visitors to the event. The Observer photo by Kate Howes