CLINTON — The Iowa Child Advocacy Board program has welcomed a new Court Appointed Special Advocate to Clinton County. The Honorable Judge Phillip Tabor swore in Raymond Smith as a Court Appointed Special Advocate on Friday at the Clinton County Courthouse.
CASAs are assigned specific cases of child abuse/neglect. The CASA volunteer will bring a "common sense" point of view to the system and can offer an independent perspective on the case. The CASA will advocate for the child’s best interest and the need for a safe and permanent home.
For more information about CASA, contact Nancy Manion at the Iowa Child Advocacy Board office at (563) 323-3616 or by email at nancy.manion@dia.iowa.gov.
