MORRISON, Ill. — The Friends of Odell Public Library in Morrison will host a travelogue on the awe-inspiring country of Africa at 6:30 p.m. March 31 in Odell’s Program Room.
Arlen Van Zee and his wife, Numida, have visited Kenya several times and will share their experiences, insights and pictures in an informative and entertaining travel program.
Arlen was born in Pella, graduated from Central College in Pella and met Numida when she and her family immigrated to the United States as Cuban refugees. They are the parents of two daughters and a son. Arlen received a law degree from the University of Iowa and practiced law in Clinton before becoming a district associate judge.
His first trip to Kenya was with a mission group from Davenport: The Fishers of Men. The group helped to establish a medical facility. Later, their daughter and son-in-law were assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya. This allowed the Van Zees to visit Kenya two more times.
Arlen was fascinated by his visit to the Masai Mara National Reserve as he observed the animals and people. The National Reserve is an open plain scattered with wild game, rocky slopes, a distant mountain, and a sparkling lake. This beautiful area is home to lions, leopards, cheetahs, elephants, giraffes and rhinos.
This program is free to attend; however, donations are always welcome and appreciated. In order to have adequate seating, organizers suggest signing up ahead of time by calling (815) 772-7323.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.