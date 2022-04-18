MORRISON, Ill. -- Morrison’s Heritage Museum, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, reopens Sunday, April 24, with a genealogy program.
Doors open at 1 p.m.; the program begins promptly at 1:30. The building is accessible to all from the ramp at the back entrance. Light refreshments will be served.
Speaker Carolyn Aiken describes her program as a tapestry of “Whiteside County Random Connections.” Six generations of Whiteside County family lie behind her. Many made a mark on people’s lives.
Because of this copious data, she created a separate family tree on Ancestry.com. Aiken has researched early military soldiers; one who fought in the Revolutionary War is buried in Whiteside County. She notices early settlers and repeated family names, including obscure ones. With so many ancestors within the county, she often finds new connections or “relatives.”
“I get excited by all these crazy things that happened and how we are so connected," she said.
Genealogy is her passion. She is a long-time member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. DAR membership is approved for a woman who can trace her direct lineage to a patriot who fought in, or supported in a significant manner, the American Revolution. Aiken was a youth member of Children of the American Revolution first.
She is admired for her ongoing service to military personnel and American Legion Post 328 in Morrison. For 54 1/2 years she has played bugle tributes at funerals and Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and flag-burning services. She is available to other towns as well.
Aiken is a Morrison School District vocal music substitute teacher once a week and as needed. At Riverdale Elementary in Port Byron, Illinois, she teaches fifth-grade band three days a week.
Regular 2022 museum hours are Saturday and Sunday, from 1-4 p.m., through Nov. 20. Contact the museum at (815) 772-8889 to leave a message or call Harvey Zuidema at (815) 772-3084.
