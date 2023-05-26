CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Alumni Association presented the 42nd annual Outstanding Awards in May. In addition, the CCC Student Senate presented their annual honors at the luncheon that honors outstanding contributions throughout the year.
Outstanding Business Associate – D-Lectable D-Lites
D-Lectable D-Lites is a sweet and savory production studio using only the freshest and seasonal ingredients. Melissa Werner promotes the college on her social media, and encourages people to stop by for lunch.
Outstanding Volunteers – Clinton Trees Forever
The nomination reads: “Just ask and they will come! With the request for trees for our new Clinton Career Advancement Center, the Trees Forever group said ‘yes’ And on Arbor Day, April 28, they came en mass to teach us how, and then to plant, 17 new trees. For generations, the planters will drive by to admire the trees planted in 2023.” Forty-six volunteers planted trees at the Career Advancement Center.
Friend of the College – Metallica and All Within My Hands
The 2023 Clinton Community College Alumni Association Friend of the College is Metallica and the All Within My Hands Foundation. The contribution made by the band Metallica and their All Within My Hands Foundation goes beyond scholarships. Each Metallica Scholar is proud of the journey to gain skills, complete a degree, and build a career. Each feels that Metallica believes in them, and their investment in the scholarship program demonstrates that belief.
Staff/Faculty Member – Amy Madsen-Smith
Amy Madsen-Smith embraced the role of Dean of Instruction less than 2 years ago, after more than 20 years as an instructor at Clinton Community College. Since being named Dean, she has taught classes, learned the position of Dean of Instruction, designed two new Career Advancement Centers, guided new and seasoned faculty, communicated regularly with high school and industry partners, and is now navigating the Guided Pathways transition in the EICC Deans of Instruction roles.
Alumnus – Mary Jo Nier
“What a year it has been in the High School Equivalency Program! Under the guidance of Lead Teacher Mary Jo Nier, the number of completers has increased by double digits," the nomination reads. "Mary Jo is committed to the HiSET students as they earn their degree then start on their college education. She cheers on students as they head to the finish line and celebrates their victories. Mary Jo is solutions based, and an education is a great solution for many. With her leading the team, we will continue to see the number of HiSET graduates increase.“
Graduate – Kaylee Renkes
Kaylee Renkes is a student who checks off all the boxes – President’s List, Phi Theta Kappa, Military, active volunteer, and campus leader. She has been on the President’s or Dean's list her entire CCC journey, and each year you think it will be difficult to top the prior year’s effort, but she does just that. She is a non-traditional student who is always thinking of others and CCC.
Club of the Year – Super Awesomeness Club
The Club of the Year goes to the group that has been the most dedicated and active. This club always includes others and goes above and beyond with their events. Club of the year is not only an active club at CCC but also takes part in the community. The Student Senate has selected SuperAwesomeness as Club of the Year.
Friend of Students – Adviser Jennifer Austin
This award goes to a staff member who has dedicated their time to make sure students are taken care of. Jennifer Austin also stepped up and covered a role that was out of her job description.
Above and Beyond – Phi Theta Kappa & Gaming Guild
The Above and Beyond award is presented to two clubs this year. Both groups collaborated and went above and beyond to grow our campus. These students created a space for all students to play board games, video games, and connect with one another. The award was presented to Phi Theta Kappa and Gaming Guild.
Best Friend of Student Senate – Heather Evans
The Best Friend of Student Senate award goes to someone who has changed the lives of Student Senate members. Heather Evans has always taken the Student Senate under her wing. She is one of the biggest advocates for the students.
College President Potential Award – Dr. Michelle Allmendinger
New for 2023 is the College President Potential award. Student Senate wanted to honor an individual who is leaving CCC to be closer to pursuing her dreams as a college president. Dr. Michelle Allmendinger has grown CCC and has always put the school’s best interests forward.
