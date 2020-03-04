DEWITT — St. Baldrick’s of Clinton County, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer research, will host its 10th annual head-shaving event at Murphy’s Pub (back event room) in DeWitt at 3 p.m. March 21.
Organizers will share some families’ stories about their journey through pediatric cancer and will be showcasing the shavees and their commitment to raising funds and walking in solidarity with children battling cancer.
Shavees can become heroes for kids with cancer by shaving their heads in return for pledges of financial support from friends and family. Participants find that shaving their head in solidarity with children who are diagnosed with cancer each year, often losing their hair because of treatment, is a small sacrifice in comparison to what these children endure.
This year, in addition to the head shaving, there is a new part to the event called “Short ‘Cuz I Care.” For those people wanting to become heroes for kids with cancer but not ready to brave the shave, organizers have created a “Short ‘Cuz I Care” part to the event where people can donate 8 or more inches of their hair to an organization that gives wigs to kids affected by cancer.
Why all the shaved heads? Because every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer, and one in five of these children will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. Donations raised at events like this support the development of childhood cancer treatments that are as unique as every kid is.
Since starting the event in 2011, St. Baldrick’s of Clinton County has raised over $250,000 to support the development of childhood cancer treatments and research throughout the state of Iowa, directly affecting children in the local community.
The event will kick off at 3 p.m. March 21 at Murphy’s Pub (back event room). There will also be drinks available to purchase, a bake sale and silent auction; food can be ordered in the bar area.
The committee is in need of shavees or those who wish to donate hair. Those interested in helping are asked to register at https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/5580/2020
For more information, call Julie Burken at (563) 249-7663 or wjburken@iowatelecom.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.