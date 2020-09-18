Clinton Schools
Monday
Tony's pizza, squash, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on bun, green beans, natural crisp fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Wednesday
Lasagna, spinach, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Thursday
Barbecue pork vegetarian beans, oven roasted potatoes, sliced pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Walking taco, corn, peas, carrots and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, baked beans and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, hard boiled egg and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday
Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, strawberry banana yogurt, Teddy Grahams and peaches.
Wednesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, Doritos, carrots, celery and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, french fries, peas, carrots, cinnamon applesauce and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pears.
Friday
Corn dog, hashbrown wedges, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and raisins.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, tri tater, broccoli, cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate chip muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Tuesday
Ham patty and cheese slice on school made bun, french fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, Baked Cheetos, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Soft shell taco, lettuce and cheese, refried beans, apple and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini french toast or cereal.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots, sidekicks and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Sausage and cheese biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.
Tuesday
Antipasto salad, garlic cheddar cornbread and banana.
Wednesday
Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and fruited Jello.
Thursday
Chicken fettuccini, broccoli, peaches and breadstick.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
