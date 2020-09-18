blue logo

Clinton Schools

Monday

Tony's pizza, squash, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Tuesday

Chicken patty on bun, green beans, natural crisp fries and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Wednesday

Lasagna, spinach, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Thursday

Barbecue pork vegetarian beans, oven roasted potatoes, sliced pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Walking taco, corn, peas, carrots and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, baked beans and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, hard boiled egg and pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday

Cheese pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, strawberry banana yogurt, Teddy Grahams and peaches.

Wednesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, Doritos, carrots, celery and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and applesauce.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, french fries, peas, carrots, cinnamon applesauce and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pears.

Friday

Corn dog, hashbrown wedges, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and raisins.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, tri tater, broccoli, cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate chip muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Tuesday

Ham patty and cheese slice on school made bun, french fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, Baked Cheetos, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Thursday

Soft shell taco, lettuce and cheese, refried beans, apple and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini french toast or cereal.

Friday

Chicken quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots, sidekicks and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Sausage and cheese biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Pizza calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.

Tuesday

Antipasto salad, garlic cheddar cornbread and banana.

Wednesday

Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and fruited Jello.

Thursday

Chicken fettuccini, broccoli, peaches and breadstick.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

