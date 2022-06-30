Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide meals to children ages one to 18 during the summer months at no charge. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, tossed salad with ranch, fresh vegetables and orange wedges.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk and cinni-minis. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, french fries, fresh vegetables and dip and watermelon.
Thursday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and toast. Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fresh vegetables and dip and apple.
Friday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, fresh vegetables and dip and pears.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Barbecue pork on bun, coleslaw, baked beans, cottage cheese and fruit cup.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic wheat roll and pear crisp.
Thursday
Turkey and gravy on mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry star salad and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Cream of potato soup, tuna salad sandwich, marinate cucumbers and tomato salad and fruit cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
