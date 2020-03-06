Clinton Schools
Monday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, potato wedges and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.
Tuesday
Chicken and noodles, spinach, mixed vegetables and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.
Wednesday
Sausage patty on English muffin, green beans, hash brown patties and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Thursday
Ground beef, gravy mashed potatoes, squash, sliced peaches and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Tony's pizza, corn, mixed vegetables and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Hot dog, waffle fries, peas, carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peaches.
Tuesday
Soft shell taco, refried beans, corn and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and pears.
Wednesday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, peas, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pineapple.
Thursday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots, strawberries and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon scramble pizza and apple slices.
Friday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, candied carrots, cauliflower and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and strawberries.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg rolls and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, tomato slice, tri tater, vegetable salad and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
Pepperoni breadstick, marinara sauce, lettuce, cucumber slices, orange and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Thursday
Nacho grande, lettuce, cheese, diced tomato, refried beans, peaches and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Friday
Breaded fish sandwich on bun, cheese slice, french fries, coleslaw and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - chicken strips.
Tuesday
Tacos, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - sausage pizza.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - spicy chicken.
Thursday
Pizza Arts Lunch. Entree' alt. - sack lunch.
Friday
Cheese french bread, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - cheese pizza.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Broccoli and cheese soup, roast beef and cheese sandwich, baked chips and brownie.
Tuesday
Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken breast, brown rice pilaf, steamed cabbage, carrot cupcake.
Wednesday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Thursday
Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and orange fruit salad.
Friday
Tomato basil soup, egg salad on wheat bread, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
