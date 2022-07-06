DUBUQUE - Clarke University in Dubuque has announced the following local students have earned their diplomas:
Bellevue
Emma Kelchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Rebecca Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Secondary Education and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude Scholars Program
Charlotte
Kaile Hoffmann, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing
La Motte
Jenna Gremmel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Parker Lippstock, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude
Morrison, Illinois
Lauren Vos, Bachelor of Arts, Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Preston
Anne Nolting, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
