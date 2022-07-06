Education digest logo

DUBUQUE - Clarke University in Dubuque has announced the following local students have earned their diplomas:

Bellevue

Emma Kelchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Rebecca Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Secondary Education and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude Scholars Program

Charlotte

Kaile Hoffmann, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing

La Motte

Jenna Gremmel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude

Parker Lippstock, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude

Morrison, Illinois

Lauren Vos, Bachelor of Arts, Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Preston

Anne Nolting, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy

Tags

Trending Video