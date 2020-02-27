AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Bellevue
Gwenyth Davis, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Clinton
Brandon Ernst, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Amber Friedrichsen, Sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
DeWitt
Kalli Bossom, Sophomore, College of Human Sciences.
Miles
Arik Daniels, Freshman, Ivy College of Business.
Prophetstown, Illinois
Rachel Shoemaker, Freshman, Ivy College of Business.
Sterling, Illinois
Jake Alston, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Thomson, Illinois
Emma Aljets, Junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
