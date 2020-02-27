blue logo

AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.

Bellevue

Gwenyth Davis, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Clinton

Brandon Ernst, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Amber Friedrichsen, Sophomore, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

DeWitt

Kalli Bossom, Sophomore, College of Human Sciences.

Miles

Arik Daniels, Freshman, Ivy College of Business.

Prophetstown, Illinois

Rachel Shoemaker, Freshman, Ivy College of Business.

Sterling, Illinois

Jake Alston, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Thomson, Illinois

Emma Aljets, Junior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

