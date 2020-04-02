CLINTON — The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed Clinton County District Court Judge Patrick McElyea’s 2019 decision to deny a man’s motion in arrest of judgment after entering a guilty plea to a felony robbery charge.
Antione Allen pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony. He was originally charged with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.
McElyea in June 2019 sentenced Allen to up to 10 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. McElyea denied Allen’s motion for arrest of judgment. McElyea’s ruling related to Allen’s motion to retract from the plea agreement.
Allen then challenged the ruling on direct appeal, claiming he did not enter his plea knowingly or voluntarily.
The ruling says Allen argued his plea was not knowing and voluntary because he misunderstood the plea agreement. He claimed he believed the agreement provided his sentence would run concurrent to another and that he would not be facing charges in a third case. The agreement did not include either provision.
The ruling says a misunderstanding over the plea agreement may be the basis for withdrawing a guilty plea if the district court fails to ask the defendant about it during the plea hearing. However, the court read the written memorandum of the plea agreement Allen signed and asked if it was Allen’s understanding of the plea agreement, which Allen confirmed. The ruling continues Allen agreed no one had made promises or threats to induce his plea or made promises or predictions about the court’s sentence.
“On this record, the district court properly exercised its discretion in denying Allen’s motion,” the ruling says.
The case relates to a 2017 robbery at Dollar General. The affidavit says that at 9:30 p.m. May 23, 2017, officers were dispatched to Dollar General, 1528 Camanche Ave. Officers arrived and met with the store clerk, who told them the suspect entered the store and asked her where the baby diapers were located. The clerk helped the suspect find the diapers and walked back to the register.
The clerk said the suspect came to the register and placed the diapers on the counter. The clerk said as she began to ring the diapers up at the register, the suspect jumped around the counter and got behind the clerk. The clerk said the suspect held her around her neck, with a knife at her throat, and demanded the clerk to open the register. The clerk opened the register and the suspect grabbed cash from the register drawer and fled from the store. The clerk said the suspect took the diapers with him. The clerk said the suspect was a black man wearing all dark clothing.
An officer collected the cash register as evidence. The drawer was sent to the DCI Criminalistics Laboratory in Ankeny to be examined for possible fingerprints. The officer asked the lab to compare any prints found to Allen.
Law enforcement received a lab report from the DCI Lab in November 2017. They were able to develop two latent prints for identification from the cash register drawer. The two latent prints from the cash register drawer matched Allen’s left thumb print.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.