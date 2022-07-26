CLINTON – Chainsaw artist Clint Henik will be the featured artist for the 2022 Arts at the Arb annual event at the Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
Located at 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton, the Bickelhaupt Arboretum will host Henik’s wooden pieces throughout August.
Henik founded his business to share his passion with others and to provide one-of-a-kind artwork. His creations include animals, people, scenes and more.
“I grew up on a farm in a small town of Mount Vernon, Iowa,” Henik said. “I would go up north snowmobiling and see these massive chainsaw carvings in front of businesses. It always stuck in the back of my head how carvers make these pieces with a chainsaw. So one day in 2015 I took a saw out to the timber and just started hacking away. I was hooked. I got in contact with other carvers and they helped me tremendously to get to where I am today.”
Henik started his full-time carving business, Carve R Way, in 2017.
“Arts at the Arb provides a unique opportunity to showcase art and engage our community,” CCC President Brian Kelly said. “We are fortunate to have such a wonderful showcase to display the works of our artist. The arboretum is gorgeous this time of year and this is a perfect time to visit.”
CCC Bickelhaupt Arboretum showcases over 2,000 different tree and shrub species in its many plant collections. The 15-acre, manicured grounds are open to the public from dawn to dusk. Call CCC at 244-7001 for more details.
