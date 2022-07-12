BETTENDORF — The Ascentra Scholarship Program has awarded its 2022 scholarships to 10 area student members of the credit union. These ten were selected to receive $1,000 each.
Five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to traditional high school students planning to enter college, and the other five $1,000 scholarships are awarded to non-traditional students 19 or over planning to attend college, trade school, or earn an advanced degree. Students can apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
This year’s high school scholarship winners include:
• Dalton Morrow, Davenport
• Cailyn Piercy, Fulton, Illinois
• Lauren Puthoff, Bettendorf
• Jordan Snarr, Davenport
• Lila Teitle, Bettendorf
The non-traditional or continuing education winners include:
• Jessica Elliott, Blue Grass
• Rachel Holm, Plainfield, Illinois
• Madison Knutsen, Clinton
• Gabrielle Vandervinne, Bettendorf
• Kaylie Wilhelm, Wheatland
All entries are judged on an essay, resume, extracurricular activities, volunteer service and work experience. The competition is announced every October with an end of February deadline of the following year.
Learn more about this year’s scholarship winners, the official Ascentra Scholarship Program rules and other scholarship opportunities at ascentra.org/scholarships.
