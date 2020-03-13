BELLEVUE — Game fish opportunities may have declined just slightly in portions of the Mississippi River south of here. Experts say the trend is a result of the confirmed presence of Asian carp, which seems to be slowly spreading north.
According to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Biologist Scott Gritters, however, the invasive species have not reduced the game fish numbers locally here in Bellevue, at least not yet.
“Asian carp have not reduced the game fish populations around Bellevue yet, simply because they are not high enough in abundance to make a big dent here.” said Gritters, who is stationed at the DNR Fisheries Station south of Bellevue. Gritters noted that actual carp have been in the Mississippi River since the 1870s, but two new invasive species seem to be working their way upriver.
“Both new species of Asian carp — bighead carp and silver carp — have been found in waters near Bellevue for probably the past 10 years or so. And, after the high-water years, we seem to see an uptick in their numbers. So far all we see is adults, what we have not seen is that they are reproducing in this area. We think these adults are moving up from known populations lower in the Mississippi,” Gritters said.
According to the National Park Service, carp are a family of fish native to Europe and Asia. The common carp has been in the United States for more than 100 years.
The newest carp invaders — bighead carp, black carp, grass carp, and silver carp (collectively known as Asian carp) — are causing their own brand of trouble in the Mississippi River and rivers and lakes within the Mississippi rivershed, officials said.
These newer species of fish were introduced to the U.S. in the 1970s to control algae, weed, and parasite growth in aquatic farms, weeds in canal systems, and as one form of sewage treatment.
The captive fish eventually escaped into the Mississippi River basin and established breeding populations. Now, Asian carp are slowly making their way up the Mississippi River and its tributaries, and have been found as far north as Minnesota, including individual silver and bighead carps within the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area.
There is no indication they are spawning, but they still represent a threat to the Midwest’s valued aquatic ecosystems, Gritters said.
“We have had one confirmed report of Asian Carp in the Maquoketa River and one report in the Wapsipinicon River as well,” said Gritters, who noted that most carp are commercially caught in nets, while a few of the silver carp may actually jump into boats. “We encourage anyone who runs into carp to contact us, so we can keep accurate records and evaluate what needs to be done in the future. We can also send the specimen to our labs.”
Asian carp, especially silver carp, may be capable of jumping over barriers, including low dams. High water often creates an “open river” condition as Mississippi River dams open their gates, which may allow invasive carps to move past what is otherwise a barrier. Flooding can spread these fish as well, as it can connect water bodies that aren’t normally connected.
Invasive carp are also spread by humans. The release of live bait containing young carp has introduced these fish to other water bodies. Barge and recreational watercraft moving through Mississippi River locks may also permit invasive carp to move through as well.
“There have been a lot of adults found in Keokuk, where they breached the river,” said Gritters. “They are big-time adaptors to any environment, and the high water we have been experiencing the last couple years just adds to the problem. So far it has all been adults, which means they are not spawning in this area yet.”
The main problem with the Asian carp is that they can out-compete other aquatic species, as well as game fish.
Analysis of nearly 20 years of population data suggests the carp are out-competing fish prized by anglers, such as yellow perch, bluegill, and black and white crappie, the report said.
Scientists have long suspected Asian carp of starving out other fish in the Mississippi and many of its tributaries. The peer-reviewed study recently in the journal “Biological Invasions” was among the first to establish a solid link.
Bighead and silver carp are the most troublesome. They gorge on tiny animals and plants known as plankton, which virtually all fish eat as juveniles. For some filter-feeding species, it’s a lifelong staple.
Federal and state agencies have spent heavily on research and technology to keep them out of key waterways.
But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been monitoring fish in the Upper Mississippi system for more than two decades, including several years before the carp arrived, using electrofishing to collect samples.
Analyzing Corps numbers compiled between 1994 and 2013, game fish dropped about 30 percent in two carp-infested areas on the Mississippi River and one on the Illinois River. At the same time, however, game fish numbers grew nearly 35 percent in three sections of the Mississippi farther upstream that the carp hadn’t reached.
“Game fish are probably losing out during early life stages, when they’re dependent on plankton that the carp are eating,” said Gritters. “Carp are filter feeders, they just open their mouths and take in the green stuff. They don’t bite on lures, so it’s hard to catch them.”
What is being done?
State and federal agencies are monitoring the Mississippi River and its tributaries for Asian carp and studying a number of ways that could prevent the further spread of the species.
“We get asked about Asian carp all the time,” Gritters said. “We don’t have a crystal ball, but one thing is pretty certain, while we don’t want them here, they are not going to go away anytime soon. We just want to do everything we can to make sure they don’t spread north. Information and data is important right now.”
For those with more questions about Asian Carp, or to report a carp harvest, contact Gritters at scott.gritters@dnr.iowa.gov.
