CENTERVILLE — An attorney representing one of the three Marion County women arrested by the FBI Friday said they were lured into providing banking assistance by a purported India tech company.
Marilyn Sterk, of Otley; Jennifer Sterk, of Pella; and Teresa Sterk Vanbaale, of Knoxville; were arrested by federal authorities Friday. Each was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Attorney Guy Cook, who represents Marilyn Sterk, said the women will plead not guilty and themselves are victims of a crime.
“The Sterks are themselves victims,” he said in a statement. “They were lured by a purported computer support company of India to provide banking assistance. The Sterks have no computer technical expertise and were not involved in selling any computer programs or services. The charges against them are proof of nothing. They have committed no crimes.”
Federal authorities have also charged two others in the scheme, and the grand jury indictment handed down Feb. 19 indicates there may be more conspirators. Ankur Khemani, a citizen of India living in Maryland; and Gaurav Bhasin, of Maryland, were the others charged in the indictment that named the three Marion County women.
Authorities in federal court filings say the five began in or about 2014 to embark on a scheme to steal money by selling worthless and unnecessary computer programs to victims across the country.
Court filings say the scheme lured victims into contacting technical support companies operated by the co-conspirators in two different ways. The first was by use of pop advertisements stating the victim’s computer had a serious problem that “would result in dire consequences if not addressed immediately.”
The five individuals would also manipulate their advertisements so that they were the first individuals reached when victims would search the Internet for technical support.
A call center in India was also used, court documents say.
Each occurrence, investigators said, could result in charges between $300 up to and more than $1,500.
Funds were deposited in a bank maintained by the co-conspirators in India, federal documents said.
Federal authorities said Khemani and Bhasin recruited individuals living in the United States who set up fake technical support companies, and then opening up bank accounts for the companies.
The American recruits would retain a commission of between 5% and 10%.
Federal authorities are seeking more than $4 million to be forfeited by the defendants in the case.
The three Marion County women were released on bail and are due to appear in the Eastern District of Tennessee federal courts on Monday, March 9.
