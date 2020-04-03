Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.