CLINTON — Clinton County officials continue to monitor whether additional measures need to be taken in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker is recommending all voters who want to participate in the June primary election consider voting absentee by mail. He said that because the county does not know what will be happening at that time in regard to Coronavirus, county officials want to keep polling locations clear to follow social distancing recommendations. He is also requesting county residents consider absentee voting by mail because he is combining precincts for the primary election.
"We're not sure sure how many precinct election officials, the folks that work at the polls, how many of those we will have come June," Van Lancker said. "Obviously we don't have a very good forecast of where the virus is going to be so we're concerned with staffing issues. Then we're also concerned with keeping our staff safe when they are working at the polling location on June 2 and also concerned about keeping our voters safe during the election period as well. And quite frankly, we have a couple of polling locations where keeping that social distancing in mind will be kind of difficult. We have some places that are fairly small. So we'll be looking at combining those precincts with those two factors in mind."
Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said a number of Clinton County leaders, health community representatives and government leaders met late last week to discuss the Coronavirus situation.
"We have an active group that's currently monitoring the situation and ready to implement recommendations from the state and federal level," Srp said. "We're continuing to monitor local impact of this and really I think the discussion was largely around the fact that we need to follow the recommendations of higher levels of government."
Van Lancker said county department heads and elected officials were reminded about social distancing, which the county wants to implement since the administration building is still open. He said this includes keeping distances of 3 to 6 feet between employees and visitors.
Van Lancker said the group also discussed Board of Supervisors meetings. He said if the situation escalated to a point where not everyone could be in the same location, the board meeting could be done by telephone or through a live stream on YouTube. Van Lancker cited Iowa law, which requires the public to have a way to hear the meeting happen.
Van Lancker said the county's main goal is to keep the public and county employees safe. He added they also do not want to contribute to a strain on medical services so medical personnel can focus on the people who need medical attention the most.
The county, as of now, is not closing county buildings. They encourage employees who are ill or not comfortable being in the buildings to follow the Family and Medical Leave Act procedure or sick procedure. The current plan is if the county elects to close county buildings, everyone will be paid but some county employees will work from home.
