CAMANCHE - Local and state law-enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a missing Camanche woman.
Sharon Martensen, 82, was last sighted at her Camanche residence at 12th Street and Seventh Avenue on Wednesday. The Camanche Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Clinton County Communications are assisting in the search.
She also is listed as missing on the Iowa Department of Public Safety's Missing Person Information Clearinghouse website.
Martensen is a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. A Clinton County Communications press release says she has dementia, recently had hip surgery and walks with a cane. Her purse and phone were found at home, and she had not driven the car, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.
If you have any information regarding Martensen's location, call the Camanche Police Department at (563) 259-8575 or call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.