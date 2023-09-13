CAMANCHE – In the midst of unexpected tragedy a Camanche family grabbed the opportunity to make a difference, and that difference came in the form of a bags tournament.
Bags for Blake is gearing up for its third year and set to make another impact on the people in Camanche who need it most. It takes place on Sept. 16 at the Poor House Tap in Camanche, starting around noon.
Suicide rates in the United States have climbed over the last three years. Death by suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States.
For Camanche resident Kristin Riley, it hit her own family.
Blake Munck was Kristin Riley’s first cousin. Although he called Arizona home, he spent his summers back in Iowa until he graduated. The pair were more than distant cousins, forming a sibling-like relationship throughout their lives. After graduation, Munck enlisted in the Army.
There, Munck found success. He continued to work his way through promotions and trainings, eventually graduating from Warrant Candidate Officer school with deployment coming. Before that happened, Munck committed suicide.
While shock rippled through her family, Riley also found the need to act.
“As soon as Blake died, I knew that I would do something to honor him and help others like he always did,” Riley said. “To just let one single person still be here was enough for me to start doing this.”
That’s where Bags for Blake formed. Riley, along with her husband, Logan and their families, decided that the most fitting thing was a bags tournament. It was something that they did with their friends and family that brought everyone together. A good time, for a good cause.
The first year they held it at Bonnie’s Scenic Tavern in Clinton. They raised $3,000 for the Suicide Gala put on by Speak Out Against Suicide in Camanche.
“I’ve learned that there are many people in this community that have been affected by suicide,” Riley said. “This small town does a fantastic job coming together to help one another.”
This year, the event is taking place at the Poor House Tap in Camanche. There will be silent auction items and 50/50 raffle that will go to an area family in need.
Plus, of course, bags. It’s $30 for a team to join, with preregistration starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 16. Bags fly at 1 p.m.
“The only message I want people to get from this event is that there are options in our community that are there for support,” Riley said. “The members of Spear Out do a fantastic job of helping this community be great and make sure the support is there for the people who need it. There is always another option besides taking your life.”
