Windy. A mix of clouds and sun giving way to showers this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 10:55 am
Clinton, Iowa
CLINTON — The Baker reunion scheduled for June 14 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be rescheduled for the second Sunday in June 2021.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our Virtual Graduation 2020 special section. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.