MAQUOKETA — Explore the lovely art form of basket coiling March 12 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center.
This class will provide the materials and instruction needed for participants to create their own basket using long-leaf pine needles, which are native to the southern United States.
Cost is $10 and class is from 1 to 4 p.m. An additional class is set for Saturday, April 11.
For more information or to sign up, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783. The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located one mile north of Maquoketa on U.S. 61.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.