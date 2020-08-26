CAMANCHE — Ask Camanche native Austin Pruett why his annual charity event is so successful and he has a pretty simple answer.
"I tell people we drink a lot of beer and have a good time raising money for local charities."
Pruett is ready to host his third annual AP'S F.U.N. Bike Bash on Saturday – a bike ride and pub crawl that started as a celebration idea that's escalated to something much bigger.
“It started off as just something to do as a birthday party," Pruett said. Pruett turned 26 on Aug. 19. "It turned into us raising money for a small community. We have a lot of stuff going on and it's worth looking at."
It started donating money to Drew's Crew, to help a local resident with cystic fibrosis. In 2019, they donated half the money to Candy Bauer to help with some extraordinary health issues.
This year, Pruett switched the donations up once again. The money raised this year is going to suicide prevention.
"Suicide is a big problem in this town," Pruett said, reflecting on his friends that have been affected in some way by suicide. "It hits home for a lot of people. We want to support what’s going on."
Javian Jones, who has been the DJ the last two events and will be there Saturday night, agrees with the cause. That's why he got involved in the first place.
"I started my event service a few years back, around the time he was doing it, and it worked out perfectly," Jones said. He runs Ingenious Entertainment Services out of Clinton. "We raised a lot of money … it’s a good cause that gets people together.
"It’s not just for Camanche, either," Jones continues. "It’s for anybody who’s been affected or who wants to help out a good cause. A lot of people have been affected by mental health, and it covers a lot. Not just suicide, but mental health and suicide prevention."
The bar crawl starts at the Poor House Tap on Washington Boulevard in Camanche and they take off from there. They head to Bonnie's, Jerseys, Hide's Inn, Imperial Lanes and then back to Poor House. All while on bicycles.
There are 50/50 raffles and silent auctions throughout the day. The businesses have helped with donations, including offering T-shirts to winners of the 50/50 raffle if they decide to donate the money back to the cause. The night caps off at the Poor House Tap with Night Like This performing and Ingenious Entertainment Services after.
The first year the event raised over $1,000. The next year, it doubled its money. This year, they're hoping to double it again – with a monetary goal of $5,000.
Pruett already sold significantly more T-shirts for the event itself. He has 128 shirts out, plus the Facebook event says over 200 people are interested or going.
"I’m shocked at how many people who show up and are willing to donate so much money to a good cause," Pruett said. "The people and the money raised, it’s just incredible."
Even with COVID-19 requirements, he's still expecting a large turnout. He's heard a lot of buildup for the third event.
The crawl will do its best to host activities outside of the establishments this year to make sure that social distancing can be maintained. They also will be wearing masks wherever they go.
They want to make sure the event can go off despite everything going on.
It's turned quickly into a favorite annual event. It did grow faster than anticipated – that's something Pruett noticed when planning an event for over 200 people.
"I’m just a one man show, trying to put all this on myself … passing out T-shirts, getting things lined up for auctions and DJ services," Pruett said. He was passing out the first of the green suicide awareness shirts on Wednesday afternoon after having to make an extra order for people before Saturday. "It’s a lot more legwork than I expected it to be. It’s worth it, for sure."
Pruett, along with those involved, continues to be emotionally invested as well. And that doesn't matter if it's a cause that affects them directly or not.
"It’s nice to know that you’re affecting people you’re not necessarily emotionally attached to," Javian Jones said.
It's clear that it's an event that's not going anywhere soon. It's a way for the community to enjoy each other's company, a way to pub crawl safely and an incredible money maker for important local causes.
It's something that Pruett, and everyone who knows him, takes a lot of pride in.
"We're a tight-knit community around here and that helps everything," Pruett said. "My favorite part is seeing how much it’s grown and how many people I never expected to show up or be in contact with are here. It’s expanded so much and it’s very cool."
Pruett is accepting outside donations for the cause, suicide prevention, as Saturday's event draws near. Donations can be made via Venmo: @Austin-Pruett-1994
