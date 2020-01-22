Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Periods of light snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Periods of light snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.