The Iowa Energy Center would be required to come up with a plan to aid public schools with energy efficiency projects through grants under a bill introduced in the Iowa House of Representatives on Tuesday.
House File 2331 would require the center to add recommendations for projects and grants for elementary and secondary public schools to its annual report. The bill encourages energy efficiency and renewable-energy production projects at the schools.
The center already has worked with universities. No lobbyist declarations were recorded by mid-morning Tuesday, shortly after the bill was introduced by Reps. Charles Isenhart of Dubuque, Cindy Winckler of Davenport and Ras Smith of Waterloo, all Democrats.
The bill would require the energy center to convene a panel of stakeholders that would forward recommendations to the energy center board.
The bill was referred to the House Education Committee.
