DES MOINES — A new bill going through the Iowa Legislature would allow Emergency Medical Technicians to carry a firearm if they are a part of a police tactical team.
Senate File 2006, introduced by Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, would allow emergency medical professionals to obtain a professional permit to carry weapons if they train with a tactical team, complete a firearm safety training course and are not disqualified from carrying weapons.
Tactical teams are often called upon for high-risk situations like shootings or serving search warrants to armed individuals. Emergency medical professionals who accompany these teams are there to administer immediate medical care to victims.
Currently under Iowa law, workers like police officers, security guards and bank messengers are allowed to obtain a professional permit, which allows them to carry a firearm while working.
Employers could also require a medical employee to obtain a professional permit if the person is going to accompany a tactical team, according to the bill.
Council Bluffs Fire Chief Justin James attended the meeting and said he sees the bill helping EMTs primarily in metro areas that already have a tactical team.
“Sometimes they’re deployed far away from any help, sometimes in a hostile situation, James said.
During a Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, Dawson said the bill paves the way for local agencies to decide whether they want to arm their EMTs or not.
“It does not require someone to carry a weapon,” Dawson said.
The subcommittee moved the legislation to the full Senate Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
