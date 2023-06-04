FULTON, Ill. — ABATE of Iowa District 21’s 34th annual Blessing of the Bikes will begin at 1 p.m. June 4 in downtown Fulton.
Golf carts and side-by-sides are also welcome. The blessing will be officiated by Father Matthew, Pastor Jon and Pastor Mike.
There will be a beer garden, vendors and a 50/50 raffle. Please bring a canned good to donate to local food pantries. For more information, contact Juls at 563-249-5681. The event will take place rain or shine.
