CLINTON — The American Red Cross is urging the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Clinton
March 10, 1-6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
March 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N. 12th St.
Milledgeville, Illinois
Feb. 28, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Milledgeville High School, 100 E. Eighth St.
Savanna, Illinoios
March 13, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., West Carroll High School, 500 Cragmoor Drive.
Morrison, Illinois
March 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.
March 19, noon-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 200 West Lincolnway.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
