CLINTON - "Cooper Alan"! "Jake Owen"! "Jelly Roll"!
When Alli Siegel, her wife, Brooke Siegel, and Danica Stone were asked the same question Thursday afternoon - "Who are you most looking forward to seeing at Tailgate N' Tallboys"? - they had differing answers, but each shouted their reply with the same enthusiasm.
They were among the first to enter the festival grounds for Day 1 of Clinton's three-day Tailgate N' Tallboys in Riverview Park, where on Thursday they would enjoy a lineup that included nationally known acts Cooper Alan, Jackson Dean, Gabby Barrett and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Tailgate N' Tallboys continued Friday with national headlining acts Alexandra Kay, Jo Dee Messina, Jake Owen and Tim McGraw. Chase Matthew, Warren Zeiders, Chase Rice and Jelly Roll performing Saturday.
Among the swelling crowd setting up their chairs in the hour leading up to the first stage act at 3 p.m. Thursday, Stone and the Siegels landed in front of the main stage, which was flanked by a smaller stage to the left and a large bar area to the right.
At the same time, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion was beaming with gratitude as he walked across the festival grounds.
"I've got goose bumps," he said while watching people walk through the gates and toward the stages on the first day. "Literally, the last few days we were watching everything get put together and it comes together so smoothly and so easily. Where everybody's got their lanes that they stay in and they do their thing."
"The stage going up and then seeing the Allied property here like just transform into a festival ground. We always saw it as just grass and a blank slate. And to have this event out here and how it is laid out, how it's designed, I think everybody is going to be happy," he said.
Over in the VIP area in front of the main stage, Steve Ivory and Bruce Ingham, both of Clinton, were eager to see all three days of entertainment.
"We're here for the whole she-bang," said Ivory, himself no stranger to the festival circuit, having been to the ACL (Austin City Limits) festival 13 times.
Asked who he most wanted to see during the Tailgate N' Tallboys lineup, he didn't have a pick at the top of the list, and said that it was about the music and the experience.
"There's a whole lot of people I've never heard of," he said. "I'm not a country fan, but I appreciate it."
Ingham said Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina were at the top of his to-see list at this festival.
"But I like to hear all the new stuff, too," Ingham said.
As Ingham and Ivory settled on spots in front of the main stage, local band 3 on the Tree's performance was starting on the other stage. The first notes of their music marked a moment more than a year in the making.
It started as an idea during discussions between Maddasion, Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers and USA Concerts Owner/President Wayne Klein. Klein’s USA Concerts has operated successful country music festival-based concerts under the Tailgate N’ Tallboys label in Peoria, Illinois, and Bloomington, Illinois and, in addition, was heading toward hosting the series in Taylorville, Illinois, and Auburn, Michigan, in 2022.
Klein had been to Clinton and, impressed with the city’s river front, discussions started on whether Clinton could host such a festival in 2023. The Clinton City Council agreed to partner with USA Concerts under a contract that will bring a three-day Tailgate N' Tallboys festival to Clinton's river front in June 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Maddasion said the partnership with USA Concerts is an outstanding one for Clinton. Tailgate N' Tallboys is a brand, he noted, and people are following that brand. One example of that is the Siegels and Stone. All from Clinton, they had already been to a Tailgate N' Tallboys festival and were eager to be part of it again.
"We've had so much community support, which is outstanding," Maddasion said.
That support continued into Thursday night. After Cooper Alan and Jackson Dean took the stage in the afternoon, multi-platinum singer Gabby Barrett came on to give the large crowd a show. Barrett's songs "The Good Ones" and "I Hope" and her cover of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin" were among songs she performed.
Following her was star Mitchell Tenpenny who capped off the night with a captivating performance. He performed his hit songs "Truth About You" and "Drunk Me" along with a handful of other hits.
Day 1 resonated well with festival-goers. It was a beautiful evening with perfect weather for a festival.
"I just wanna give a shoutout to the city, especially Josh Eggers. I think this is a fantastic event and I'm very proud that we're from Clinton," Clinton resident Jill Brodersen said.
"I think it's a great thing for this city. We've got a great turnout and I'm assuming that tomorrow and Saturday will be better," Clinton resident Jeff Ludvigsen said. "It's beautiful and they've got it set up really nice. It's big, there's plenty of places to drink and not a lot of lines."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.