CLINTON — The city’s Building & Neighborhood Services Department will relocate Tuesday.
On that day, nuisance complaints/matters and community service matters will be handled out of the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton.
The phone number for nuisance complaints/matters will remain (563) 244-3360. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Starting Feb. 18, building permits, inspections, building code enforcement, certificates of occupancy, rental inspections, rental registrations and zoning matters will be handled out of Central Fire Station, 344 Third Ave. South, Clinton.
The phone number will remain (563) 244-3360. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.