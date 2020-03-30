CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Monday to allocate to Welton over $1,000 more than the previously agreed upon $20,000 for engineering services relating to a water system project.
The Supervisors approved payment of $21,721 to Welton for engineering fees for its water system upgrade. This is a $1,721 increase from the previously agreed upon funding not to exceed $20,000 for engineering services. The funding not to exceed $20,000 was approved in 2018 by the board.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors in September 2018 agreed to contribute an amount not to exceed $20,000 for engineering services for the city of Welton portable water booster station pump and control issue improvements.
Former Mayor Glen Boswell previously said the city needed upgrades to the water system. The upgrades included adding control systems to the pumps to minimize electricity units. The engineering firm reported updates to the system could extend the life of the pumps and reduce maintenance, Boswell previously stated. The improvements are reported to possibly save the city about $400 a month in electricity usage, a 2018 Clinton Herald story states.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said he reached out to IIW, which is providing engineering services for the project. The representative of IIW believes the $21,721 is the extent of the county-related funding. Van Lancker said board approval was required, since the total county cost was over the previously approved $20,000.
Van Lancker said Welton at that time had a difficult time finding resources to fund the project, which was reported to cost about $50,000. Welton asked the county for help in funding the project; Van Lancker said the county also provides assistance to other smaller cities in Clinton County.
He added it is a system the county would need to take over if the county did not invest in the systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.