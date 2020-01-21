CLINTON — Clinton County will proceed with using general obligation bonds to cover multiple countywide projects, after action taken by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution directing the sale of general obligation bonds to D.A. Davidson Company, of Denver, in the amount of about $2.072 million with a true interest rate of 1.3241%. The Supervisors unanimously approved the resolution.
The county received seven bids for the projects. Speer Financial Assistant Vice President John Murphey stated in the award packet it is the opinion of Speer Financial that the bid from D.A. Davidson Company is the best bid received and it is favorable to the county. The seven bids the county received had true interest rates from 1.3241% to 1.5088%. The bid from D.A. Davidson Company had the lowest true interest rate.
“You had seven pretty large bidders on this bidding very competitively for your bonds,” Murphey said. “The total interest on a lot of these were the same. The difference was how much did these underwriters want to take from the deal in terms of their premium or discount. So great sale.”
The county starting on June 1, 2025, has the option to call the bonds, allowing the county to pay off the bonds in part or in whole. Speer Financial Senior Vice President Maggie Burger said it is common to have a call feature.
“Underwriters don’t like it if there’s not a call feature, Burger said. “They think then that you’re taking advantage of your client because you should have the option to do something with them if necessary. And that could be a restructuring of large debt. But also you will get penalized an interest rate if the call is too soon in the deal.”
The Supervisors in December approved resolutions to take additional action for the issuance of general obligation bonds to pay costs for replacement of two elevators in the Clinton County Administration Building, replacement of a chiller and a parking lot at the Clinton County Administration Building, replacement of a roof at the Clinton County Administration Building, remodeling restrooms to Americans with Disabilities Act standards in the Clinton County Administration Building, security upgrades to the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt and replacement of the Clinton County Secondary Roads Garage in DeWitt.
The board earlier this month approved a resolution directing the advertisement for sale of $2.015 million in series 2020 general obligation bonds to approve electronic bidding procedures and approving the distribution of preliminary official statement. Each of the resolutions allowed the county to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed $750,000.
The board will consider authorizing the issuance of bonds at a future board meeting.
