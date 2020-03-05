CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors next week will consider a policy for employee parking at county buildings.
The resolution at Monday’s regular board meeting will ask whether to establish a parking policy for employees at county-owned buildings. The proposed policy includes the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St.; the Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. North; and the Clinton County Satellite Office, 226 11th St., DeWitt.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said the policy’s focus is to leave parking spaces closer to the buildings available for the public. He added the proposed policy does allow for exceptions for employees with a temporary medical condition or injury, such as a broken leg, knee surgery or pregnancy.
“The theme of it is is that employees leave the parking spaces closer to the main entrances of these buildings for our public, for visitors,” Van Lancker said. “And that’s even specifically defined in the policy. Some things that we address was off-site parking. If an employee, probably more for the courthouse, if they wanted to park on Second Street instead of where we suggested they park I mean that’s their choice.”
Van Lancker said the policy, if approved, applies to full-time and part-time county employees, State of Iowa employees and employees with organizations leasing space in county buildings. Van Lancker said long-term contractors would also have to follow the policy.
Clinton County Chief Deputy Steve Diesch said if the county wants to enforce the policy, deputies will need a county ordinance in place to write a ticket.
Van Lancker said he is hoping the county can address the policy through department heads and elected officials.
“I think it would be a shame if we have to pass an ordinance because our employees and our partners cannot follow this very basic parking courtesy for our taxpayers,” Van Lancker said.
Board Chairman Dan Srp said some workers in non-county offices during the construction phase of the Law Center project indicated they would not follow a county parking policy, adding they said they would do what they wanted because they worked for the state.
“I get that that was through the transition that there was inconvenience of parking at the ballpark and riding the bus and all these things,” Srp said. “Hopefully that level of inconvenience is eliminated with this new parking lot and everybody comes together willing to prioritize service to our public and our guests in our building and not the staff.”
Van Lancker said the proposed parking policy was presented at a courthouse security meeting. He said there was no objection to the policy from the clerk of courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.